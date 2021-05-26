AstraZeneca authorizes the first batches of its vaccine produced in Mexico and Argentina

9 months after the agreement to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine in Mexico and Argentina, the first 3.4 million doses will be released for application.

In August 2020, the Government of Mexico announced a production agreement between AstraZeneca, the University of Oxford and the Slim Foundation to produce the British ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (also known as AZD1222) against COVID-19 in Argentina and Mexico.

While Argentina is in charge of manufacturing the asset, Mexico packages and completes the production process, which was initially set at 150 million doses of vaccines, with the possibility of increasing to 250 million.

During the first quarter of 2021, the technology transfer process in both Argentina and Mexico allowed the start-up of the vaccine production in Latin America; However, it will not be until the end of May when the pharmaceutical company approves the first four batches, ready to be applied in both countries, as well as in other Latin American nations.

Those in charge of producing the vaccine in Latin America are the Argentine laboratory mAbxcience in charge of the active substance, while In Mexico, the Liomont company completes the stabilization, manufacturing and packaging process.

How does the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Mexico work?

Developed by the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, it is an immunization based on ChAdOx1 technology, with a attenuated adenovirus vector and genetically modified, which in the clinical trials of the first two phases has shown that it is capable of generating a strong immune response.

In addition to producing antibodies, the vaccine causes the T cell immune response, lymphocytes that develop long-term cellular memory to fight pathogens.

