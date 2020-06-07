By Paul Sandle and Pamela Barbaglia

LONDON, Jun 7 (.) – Britain’s AstraZeneca Plc has approached US rival Gilead Sciences Inc for a possible merger that would create one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg News reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. .

Any deal would unite two of the companies that are at the forefront of efforts to combat the new coronavirus and could be politically sensitive as governments try to control possible vaccines or treatments.

AstraZeneca contacted Gilead last month, but the US firm was not interested in joining another large pharmaceutical company, according to the Bloomberg report.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said the company did not comment on rumors or speculation.

Gilead, the world’s largest maker of HIV drugs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If combined, the two companies would have a market value of about $ 232 billion, based on Friday’s share closings. They would surpass Merck & Co and Pfizer whose capitalization is $ 207 billion and $ 200 billion, respectively.

Two sources familiar with AstraZeneca’s ideas questioned the logic of a deal, saying that . Gilead’s remdesivir for COVID-19 patients was insufficient to justify the search for a multi-million dollar union, which would detract from AstraZeneca’s work for a vaccine. against coronavirus.

(Report by Paul Sandle and Pamela Barbaglia in London and Rama Venkat and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Additional report by Josephine Mason and Ludwig Burger; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)