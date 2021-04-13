AstraZeneca and Janssen Thrombus Research Points to Reaction to Adenovirus Vaccines

German hematologists are investigating whether the adenovirus used in these vaccines “could be the mediator of these very atypical immune reactions”

In a new study, they point to the mechanism that could trigger these rare thrombi, “very similar to what happens with heparin”

According to his thesis, adenovirus would be the trigger for a very rare autoimmune reaction that generates thrombi, clotting and low platelets

A known technology, but little proven in humans

Adenovirus-based vaccines have been tested for years, but have never been widely used in humans. There is one approved against Ebola, but lThe only one frequently used is rabies for animals.

Now, AstraZeneca’s research on thrombi brings genetic implications for this type of vaccine to which those of Janssen, the Russian Sputnik vaccine and the Chinese CanSino. They all have this basic element in common, which serves as a platform for vaccine development. This would explain why so far with vaccines of Pfizer and ModernaBased on a different technology, messenger RNA, there have been no similar alerts about thrombus formations.

The most powerful hypothesis points to adenovirus

The team of German hematologists led by Andreas Greinacher pointed out, weeks ago, a strange autoimmune reaction as the cause of the investigated thrombi. Somehow, the vaccine caused an activation of antibodies that disrupted platelets, attacked them, and triggered the formation of thrombi.

A few days ago, in a new article published in The New England Journal of Medicine, Greinacher and his colleagues have specified how they think that reaction is triggered and they point out that it would have to do with adenovirus. These viruses are basically DNA that needs to get into a cell to deliver its genetic message. In each dose of vaccine, in the case of AstraZeneca, there are 50,000 of these particles. And in some way, Instead of entering cells, they are attracted to a key clotting protein blood, called platelet factor 4 (PF4)

Hematologists explain the mechanism: attraction question

The hematologist Ramón Lecumberri Explain what this mechanism consists of, very similar to a very rare heparin side effect called HIT, and which triggers antibodies against the PF4 protein: “This protein is positively charged, so any highly negatively charged substance, such as heparin or the adenovirus DNA, it’s going to tend to bind to that protein. ”

This binding occurs in very few cases, but when it does, the body stops recognizing the PF4 protein. Being attached to the DNA of the virus, it becomes a foreign element against which antibodies are generated. Also, although the adenoviruses used by AstraZeneca, Janssen or Sputnik are different, “the mechanism could be the same”, Warns the hematologist.

Adenovirus vaccines in focus

The adenoviruses used by Janssen and AstraZeneca are common cold viruses (in the case of AstraZeneca, from chimpanzees) that are genetically modified to introduce into the human body coronavirus protein S, which uses SARS-CoV-2 to infect human cells. That is how it is achieved that the immune system recognizes it and can activate the defenses against a real infection.

The question now is to find out if, in this process, there may be problems for some people -very few- in which the adenovirus would also trigger this rare autoimmune reaction: thrombi, clotting and lowering of platelets.

“The problem is that not only do platelets go down, but they also activate and produce thrombi. These antibodies, by binding to FP4, have the particularity of what activate platelets: are added to each other and are also the ideal culture medium for cascade coagulation to take place ”. Lecumberri calls for calm, in any case, to put all this in context, as with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Investigating whether there is a link between six new cases of thrombi and the Janssen vaccine. They have occurred in the US, where seven million people have already been vaccinated with this vaccine. “At the moment the film has not changed, the researchers are just going into more detail.”