Astra Sharma goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the sixty-fourth final

06/01/2021

On at 13:15 CEST

The australian Astra sharma, number 124 of the WTA, won by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 in one hour and twenty-five minutes to Irina Maria Bara, Romanian tennis player, number 122 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The data collected about the match show that Sharma managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, obtained a 67% first serve, did not commit any double fault, winning 73% of the service points. As for Bara, he managed to break his opponent’s serve on one occasion, obtained a 76% effectiveness, made 2 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points.

The next confrontation corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it Sharma and the Tunisian tennis player will face Ons Jabeur, number 26 and seeded number 25.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in the tournament and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited.