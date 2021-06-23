Astra Sharma defeated tennis player Katharina Gerlach in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 at 04:30 CEST

Astra sharma, Australian, number 127 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-4 and 6-0 in one hour and three minutes to the German Katharina gerlach, number 223 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this victory, the tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics show that Sharma managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, achieved 68% on the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 84% of the service points. As for the German player, she could not break her opponent’s serve at any time, she had a 76% first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 48% of her service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase where the players with the lowest ranking have to obtain the highest possible points to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.