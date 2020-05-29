There are places where there is no talk of de-escalation because the escalation is perpetual. Africa records 110,000 infections and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19. Official figures that are very far from the lethality that the virus has reached in Europe and the USA. However, the pandemic has also shaken the difficult reality of the continent. In Senegal, Astou Ndour has stepped forward to help his community. In times of confinement, the 25-year-old Spanish basketball team player has transformed her foundation’s facilities into a food bank for residents. “It is a responsibility and a way to return all the gratitude that I have received from them,” says the mvp of the 2019 Eurobasket in conversation with EL PAÍS from Dakar. There, in his hometown, he has organized the entire administration to distribute hundreds of bags of rice, carafes of oil and boxes of sugar with which to alleviate the needs of families.

Ndour – who like many players takes advantage of the most vigorous years of her career to link seasons in Europe and the United States – was in Russia when the pandemic broke out. The 1.98m center was not going to be able to finish the course with the Dynamo Kursk, because she was finishing the recovery of the left knee after having a meniscus operation, but she had the prospect of debuting this month with the Dallas Wings, her third team in the WNBA. “I find myself with many limitations to train, but I have been able to work with a recuperator and, at a distance, I have also had the help of a physio from Gran Canaria”, explains Astou. Confined to the family home, without trips, gatherings or parties, this year she has been able to strictly observe Ramadan as a Muslim.

Last December, the Spanish-Senegalese player completed the project that she had been pursuing since reaching the elite: inaugurating the Astou Ndour Sports-Études foundation. “The idea is to unite sport and education, which are the most powerful weapons to change the world. And the objective, when we return to normality, is to welcome around a hundred children (from four to 14 years old) from the area. Offer them facilities and material. But we could not depart from the reality of these times. So we organize ourselves to give people the basic food and make up for the lack of resources. The virus has slowed us down, but we cannot stop it, ”continues Astou. A will of solidarity with a biographical essence. “I don’t want the next generations to suffer the problems that I suffered,” he says. “As a child I never had sneakers, for example. He trained me in plastic sandals. I never complained because I wanted to keep trying, “he recalls.

Ndour came to Las Palmas in search of an opportunity in 2008, with 14 years and 58 kilos, 20 less than he weighs now. His innate conditions were weighed down by anemia and a puny physique. The former coach, Domingo Díaz, and his wife and also a coach, Begoña Santana, welcomed her to her home and helped her out.

“Basketball was my passion since I was little. In Senegal, when you are a girl it is very difficult to let you dream. They always said to me: ‘this sport is for boys’. They made fun of my height, they called me “skinny.” As long as you are not strong and have a clear objective, they make you abandon ”, Astou relates. In 2011 he obtained Spanish nationality; in 2014, at the age of 19, he debuted in the WNBA; and, in 2015, he debuted with the absolute team, with which he has won four medals in four tournaments. “I forgot about those limits that they set for me and the negative messages. This is what I want to transmit to the next generations of girls in my country. I fight to offer them resources so that they have opportunities, so that they play and study. I fight because they have pencils and backpacks, so they have dreams. ”

The “free verse” of Spain, as the coach calls it, Lucas Mondelo, has played in the leagues of Spain, Turkey, Italy and Russia. Now he is looking for a team in Europe and looks to the summer of 2021, with the double challenge of the Eurobasket and the Games, to continue making a career. “Earning a medal is as important as serving as inspiration for girls. Many say to me: “I want to be a player thanks to you.” I tell you my story so you can believe. Also from Africa we can have an impact in the whole world ”, he proclaims. Until the pandemic allows basketball to be played, Astou distributes rice to feed dreams of the future.