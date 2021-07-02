Aston will modify its green color so that it is not confused with Mercedes

The Silverstone-based team has renewed its design this season by putting iconic green colors from British racing on the sports cars of the newly renowned English team.

But dark green sometimes makes the AMR21 looks like other cars on television, especially the black Mercedes.

Earlier this week, Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of the former team principal sponsor, BWT, urged the team to return to the pink colors that made them stand out previously.

In an interview with SpeedweekSaid: “The boss of Aston Martin, Lawrence Stroll, understand that my heart is bleeding. If he Aston Martin if it were pink, the title sponsor, Cognizant, would also have more fun because the recognition value would be so much higher. ”

“From a business point of view, it was a mistake. Historically, British racing green is certainly understandable to many, but not to me. The Aston Martin does not stand out on television.”

Aston Martin Team Principal, Otmar SzafnauerIt is clear, however, that there will be no going back to the color green, and of course there will be no return to a pink design.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Erik Junius

However, he acknowledges that the appearance of the car on television is a problem and something the team will try to fix.

“I think the color green suits us, that’s for sure,” he said in the Austrian GP. “I think it’s a color that looks amazing in the sun and when you look at it in person.”

“But I think we should find a way to make it stand out a little more on television, without losing the green when you look at it abroad.”

“I don’t know if we can do it, but it’s something we’re trying to make sure it sets itself apart on television from other darker cars.”

Although BWT remained a sponsor of Aston Martin, and there are pink stripes on the car, Szafnauer said that no amount of money could convince the team to abandon the green.

“It’s the Aston Martin name, and being Aston Martin traditionally green, we are growing the Aston Martin Cognizant F1 team. Seeing all that I think it will continue to be green, “he explained.” Ferrari is red. Aston Martin is green. “

GALLERY: This is what the Mercedes and Aston Martin look like, compare them.

