Aston Villa take three points after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-2

05/19/2021 at 9:08 PM CEST

The town played and won 1-2 away last Wednesday’s game in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Tottenham Hotspur came with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 2-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers. For his part, Aston Villa he was defeated 3-2 in the last game he played against the Crystal palace. Thanks to this result, the Birmingham team is eleventh, while the Tottenham he is sixth at the end of the game.

The game started in a favorable way for him Tottenham Hotspur, who inaugurated the luminous with a goal of Bergwijn in minute 8. However, the Aston Villa put the tables establishing the 1-1 thanks to a goal in his own goal of Reguilón in minute 20. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which came back thanks to the success in front of goal by Watkins in the 39th minute, thus closing the first half with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the duel ended with a score of 1-2.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Tottenham Hotspur gave entrance to Bale, Ndombele Y Matt doherty for Bergwijn, Winks Y Thong, Meanwhile he town gave entrance to Douglas luiz, Chukwuemeka Y Philogene-Bidace for Grealish, Nakamba Y Traoré.

The referee showed two yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Højbjerg) and those of the visiting team saw a card, specifically Mcginn.

With this victory away, the team of Dean smith ranked eleventh with 52 points, while the team led by Ryan mason it was placed in sixth place with 59 points, in place of access to Europa League, at the end of the match.

The next day the ‘Spurs’ team will play away from home against him Leicester city, Meanwhile he Aston Villa will seek victory at home against him Chelsea.

Data sheetTottenham Hotspur:Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Reguilón, Tanganga (Matt Doherty, min.83), Højbjerg, Winks (Ndombele, min.74), Alli, Son Heung-Min, Bergwijn (Bale, min.72) and KaneAston Villa:Martínez, Hause, Mings, Matt Targett, Konsa, Nakamba (Chukwuemeka, min.89), Mcginn, Grealish (Douglas Luiz, min.73), El-Ghazi, Traoré (Philogene-Bidace, min.93) and WatkinsStadium:Tottenham Hotspur StadiumGoals:Bergwijn (1-0, min. 8), Reguilón (1-1, min. 20) and Watkins (1-2, min. 39)