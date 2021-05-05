Aston Villa – Manchester United Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/04/2021 at 7:27 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Aston Villa and the Manchester United and whose destination of realization will be Villa Park.

In this regard, the local team led by Johan Lange adds 48 points and +10 in goal differential, ranking in tenth place in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Everton (2-1), a draw with West Bromwich Albion (2-2), a loss to Manchester City (2-1) and a loss to Liverpool (2-1).

On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad accumulates 67 points and +29 in goal differential, so it is in the second seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a draw with Leeds (0-0), a victory over the Burnley (3-1), a win over Tottenham (3-1) and a victory over Brighton (2-1).

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE ASTON VILLA – MANCHESTER UNITED OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Aston Villa and the Manchester United of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Sunday, April 9 at 3:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.