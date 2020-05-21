Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton has revealed that his recovery from his knee injury is progressing ‘really well’ and could actually return for Villa’s final stretch of the Premier League season.

Heaton suffered an ACL injury against former club Burnley back on New Year’s Day, causing Villa to bring in Pepe Reina as an emergency replacement.

After the Premier League ruled that clubs can edit their 25-man squads, the 34-year-old would be allowed to return.

“Actually, really, really well if I’m honest,” he said. “I know it’s obviously a difficult time, but for me personally, the timing of it, sort of worked in my favor.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_gV8kob0v_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /gV8kob0v.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

“I’d just finished the medical point of view, obviously you don’t stop getting the hands-on treatment from the physios but it was just coming to a bit less at that point.

“I was moving into a strength phase, just as we got locked down.

“I’ve been able to use a bit of gym equipment at home and sort of build it up, if I’m honest, it feels really good and I’m making really good progress.

“I’m running, back doing a bit of acceleration and deceleration… not that much acceleration though!

“I’m really pleased with my progress, it’s feeling really, really good. No complaints at all. I’ve been able to maximize the time and with not a lot else to do, I’ve literally just been blasting the rehab.

“Getting down to do my gym work at 6.30 in the morning, a couple of hours and I’m away.”

Heaton has made 20 appearances for Aston Villa since arriving from Burnley last summer for £ 8m.