Aston Villa – Chelsea Premier: Schedule and where to watch on TV

05/20/2021 at 9:49 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Aston Villa and the Chelsea and whose destination of realization will be Villa Park.

In this regard, the local team led by Johan Lange adds 52 points and +8 in goal differential, ranking in eleventh place in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Tottenham (2-1), a loss to Crystal Palace (3-2), a draw with Everton (0-0) and a loss to Manchester United (3-1).

On the other hand, Thomas Tuchel’s squad accumulates 67 points and +23 in goal differential, so it is in the third seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a win against Leicester City (2-1), a loss to Arsenal (1-0), a win over Manchester City (2-1) and a win over Fulham (2-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE ASTON VILLA – CHELSEA DE LA PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Aston Villa and the Chelsea of the Premier League 2020 – 2021 will take place on Sunday, May 23 at 5:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.