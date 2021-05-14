Aston Villa and Everton draw goalless at Villa Park (0-0)

05/13/2021

The match held this Thursday at the Villa Park and who faced the town and to Everton it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Aston Villa arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Manchester United by a score of 1-3. On the visitors’ side, the Everton won away from home 0-1 their last match in the competition against West Ham. After the score, the Birmingham team was in eleventh position, while the Everton, meanwhile, is eighth at the end of the game.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Aston Villa gave entrance to The Mohamady, Ramsey Y Grealish for Cash, Barkley Y Traoré, Meanwhile he Everton gave entrance to Gomes and Iwobi for Sigurdsson Y Coleman.

The referee of the match showed three yellow cards. Of the two teams, Traoré Y Mcginn of the local team and Sigurdsson The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this tie, the Aston Villa it was placed in the eleventh position of the table with 48 points. For his part, Everton with this point he remained in eighth position with 55 points at the end of the game.

The next day the Aston Villa will be measured with the Crystal palace, while the group of ‘Toffees’ will play their match against the Sheffield United.

Data sheetAston Villa:Martínez, Mings, Konsa, Matt Targett, Cash (El Mohamady, min.45), Douglas Luiz, Mcginn, Barkley (Ramsey, min.65), El-Ghazi, Traoré (Grealish, min.70) and DavisEverton:Pickford, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Holgate, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson (Gomes, min.67), Coleman (Iwobi, min.74), Richarlison and Calvert-LewinStadium:Villa ParkGoals:0-0