Aston Villa agrees with Kane

05/19/2021

On at 23:03 CEST

Arnau montserrat

If anyone had any doubts about the reasons that led Kane to request the ‘transfer request’ to put the first 45 minutes of Tottenham. Insane. Just the day his audience came home. What a gift. They went to rest between whistles and boos that lasted into a second half where they were not able to tie the comeback of the ‘villains’. The ‘spurs’ that complicate their place in the Europa League.

TOT

AVI

Tottenham

Lloris; Tanganga (Doherty 83 ‘), Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón; Winks (Ndombélé 74 ‘), Hojbjerg; Bergwijn (Bale 72 ‘), Alli, Son; Kane.

Aston Villa

Emiliano; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba (Chukwuemeka 89 ‘); Traoré (Jayden 90 ‘), Grealish (Douglas Luiz 73’), El Ghazi; Watkins.

Goals

1-0 M.8 Bergwijn; 1-1 M.20 Reguilón (pp); 1-2 M.39 Watkins.

Referee

Craig Pawson. TA: Hojbjerg (43 ‘) / McGinn (90’).

And that the start of the game was not bad. Intense in a pressure that generated the first goal of the match. Bergwijn struggled and had up to three rebounds before piercing the Birmingham goal. You can’t hit the ball more violently. But from there the downturn was worrying. Reguilón had one of his blackest afternoons.

The ex of Real Madrid tied in own goal with a still inexplicable shot. Nakamba crossed, the Spanish side cleared the ball into the goal of a Lloris that was expected from everything except that direction of the ball. Kneeling on the floor and with your hands on your face. Reguilón wanted the earth to take him away.

The tie knocked out Ryan Mason’s men who saw Grealish take the helm of the crash and Watkins complete the comeback after several failed occasions. It came from another mistake by Reguilón that he lost two balls in a row. The patience of the Tottenham fans hit rock bottom and they let their players know. They were able to leave with a goal more difference.

Bergwijn’s spark at the start of the game did not end in a draw and as the minutes passed, those from north London faded away. If Mason wanted to be one of the candidates for the bench next season, he threw it all away today. Nor was it the party of a Harry Kane who was on another planet. It should not matter to him if they enter the Europa League or not, a fact that is complicated. What Kane wants is to play the Champions League.