Racing Point boss unveils roadmap for years to come

Please look back on delaying the new regulations

Otmar Szafnauer, director of the Racing Point team, which next year will become Aston Martin, assures that they have a three-year plan to interfere in the battle for podiums and victories against the big teams of Formula 1.

The first point of your roadmap involves renovating the facilities – which is already underway -, then hiring the most qualified personnel and thus being in a position to improve. Otmar predicts a good future in the medium term.

“It will probably be a three-year plan for us. The factory will take a couple of years, and hiring the right people takes a couple of years. During that transition phase, we will not be where we want to be, we will have to work together.” , said Szafnauer for the official F1 website.

“So it’s a three-year plan, but every year we should be improving, we should never take a step back. Our goal is to be in the top three at the time, to be competitive and to have the opportunity to win races and finish races. regularly on the podium. ”

“Even if we are not in the top three, let’s say the top three become the top four and we are part of it, or even the top five and someone else joins us, but we would all be competing at the level where all three The first ones are currently. That would be a success for us, “he added.

On the other hand, the head of the Silverstone formation is in favor of delaying the new Formula 1 regulations even beyond 2022, as long as the current single-seaters offer a good show.

“If we show that we have very good races with the cars we have now, it would be wise to consider delaying the new rules for another year or looking at the whole concept again.”

“What we have now is not so bad. It is actually quite good and, if the rules do not change, we will end up saving money. These days, we should be doing everything possible to try to spend less,” said Szafnauer to conclude.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.