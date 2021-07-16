Aston Martin would “welcome” the VW Group to F1

The current engines of the F1 They will be used until the end of the 2024 season, before a new power unit is introduced, and the last summit on the proposals took place in Austria at the beginning of the month.

At the meeting, current participants, Ferrari, Mercedes, Renault and Red Bull, were joined by representatives from Audi and Porsche, in the latest sign of the VW Group’s interest in bringing one of its brands to F1.

The meeting was very positive and the CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, called it “a good step in the right direction.”

The Aston Martin team is currently powered by Mercedes, but Stroll He said he would welcome the arrival of another great manufacturer on the F1 grid to help strengthen the category.

“Certainly, I would welcome and accept the entry of the VW Group,” Stroll said at a panel discussion with a small group of media, including Motorsport.com.

“I think it would show us the strength of the category. The stronger the groups in the category, the better for everyone involved, be it the fans, the team owners, the FOM or the FIA.”

“So I know they are quite immersed in conversations about coming back with one or two of their brands, and I am very excited and supportive of their entry into the sport. I think it would be great.”

With Honda’s exit from F1 at the end of the year, officials are eager to try to introduce a power unit that is cheap and sustainable, with a major focus on e-fuels.

Red Bull will take over Honda’s current engines as a first step towards producing its own powertrains starting in 2025, and has called for a “blank sheet” approach to be taken on that date.

The current CEO of Williams, Jost Got it, used to be Volkswagen’s racing director, and expressed his belief that F1 needed a “significant change” to align with the road car industry.

“When you look at where the auto industry is going, the CO2 debate is a problem,” Capito said.

“I am absolutely convinced that Formula 1 has to go to zero CO2 also from 2025, but there are more technical options than just total electricity. Electric power is something to be investigated, to be studied, and also in combination with hybrids “.

“In my opinion, these systems and technologies have a future in mobility, and that is why I believe that the regulations should go in that direction, but should assess all options. Therefore, it is correct that car manufacturers have to be part They have to be attracted to the new regulations or they won’t join.