Aston martin vantage roadster a3. another wink to his past

The Vantage Roadster A3 it sports a black grill framed with a glossy aluminum trim. Discreet in size and location, a small retro Aston Martin badge rests in the lower corner. There are leather straps on the sides of the hood, in the style of the locks that held the hood of the 1921 model. In addition, the new model is fitted with 20-inch wheels with a gloss black finish and colorful brake calipers decorated in bronze.

Inside, the seats used Obsidian Black leathers sewn with Chestnut Tan light brown threads. 1921 Aston Martin logo it is embroidered on the compartment lid and the center console features a Chestnut Tan leather accent. To give the cabin a more retro feel, the center console dials were made of cast brass.

Gallery: This is the new Vantage Roadster A3 that pays tribute to one of the pioneers in its brand.

.

Only three copies of the Vantage Roadster A3 will be built And although the brand did not reveal details about the mechanics, it possibly uses the same 503-horsepower 4.0-liter turbo V8 and the 8-speed ZF box, which allows an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 306 km / h.

As its name anticipates, the initial A3 was the third prototype built by Aston Martin before the brand began building vehicles for a general clientele. The old model had a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder engine, with side valves, which generated just 11 horsepower. However, those arrests were enough for him to reach a speed of 136 kilometers per hour in 1923.

Photos: Aston Martin Vantage Roadster A3 Special Edition.

.

The Aston Martin Heritage Trust (AMHT) purchased the A3 in 2002 and put it through a careful restoration to bring the beloved machine back to looking as close to original factory specifications as possible.

.

The new Vantage Roadster A3 Edition will have its formal debut at an Aston Martin Owners Club meeting at the Dallas Burston Polo Club, in Southam, Warwickshire. For the occasion, the original A3 will also be there, as well as many other historical models of the brand.

.