Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, the version “on steroids”

ACD July 7, 2021

Aston Martin is working on the AMR Pro variant of the Valkyrie, the competition-specific version of the British hypercar.

Aston Martin originally built the Valkyrie, designed by Adrian Newey, for the new Hypercar class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, along with a limited version of road cars. However, the economic difficulties of the British consortium, the hypercar project was shelved to focus on Formula 1, with Stroll’s Racing Point team rebranded as Aston Martin Racing for 2021.

Thus, taking into account that the Aston Martin Valkyrie will not see the competition, the British brand has been developing a limited version of the car only for track, the AMR Pro, which was first announced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Now Aston Martin has revealed new details about the AMR Pro’s design, ditching its original hybrid system in favor of a 1,015 hp V12 engine lighter and faster said to approach Formula 1 performance levels, with chief designer Adrian Newey pointing out that the AMR Pro is a “Valkyrie on steroids.”

“Once the Aston Martin Valkyrie was born, we talked about adapting it to a race car to compete for victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” says Newey. «Its performance is now at a very high level, much higher than any previous track car and indeed well above today’s top-class LMP car. It will be tremendously exciting to see the car on the track and show its true potential.

It equips the same atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 made by Cosworth for the street version, but without the Valkyrie hybrid system as standard. In addition to delivering 1,015 CV it is capable of climbing up to 11,000 rpm, irrefutable proof of its acceleration capacity.

The weight reduction It is another of the keys to this Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. To the “thinning” involved in extracting the hybrid system, we must add the massive use of carbon fiber in the bodywork and even in the suspension forks. Even the windshield abandons the usual glass and has been made of Perspex acrylic.

Thanks to all this, Aston Martin maintains that «It has a track performance that is close to that of a Formula 1 car» and it will be able to complete a lap of the 13.6 km Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans in 3 minutes and 20 seconds, which would place it at the level of the current category of hypercars.

Although the price is not confirmed, it is pointed out that could be worth around 2.5 million eurosHowever, with the opportunity to attend a special day on the circuit held by Aston Martin in various international circuits of the FIA ​​around the world.

