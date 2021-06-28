Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: as fast and radical as an LMP1

If the Aston Martin Valkyrie is already an impressive hybrid hypercar – which has not yet been officially released – it is always possible to go further. Designed in collaboration between Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin, the Valkyrie is A hypercar that brings Le Mans and Formula 1 technology to the streets, merging it without rules that limit the best of itself. The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro It is the production version of the most radical Valkyrie, conceptually presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Only 40 units will be manufactured, and all already have an owner. If you have to ask the price, it is not a car for you – even so, it is easy to estimate its price well into the seven figures. On a technical level, the main difference with the Valkyrie that we already know lies in its mechanics. This version is more purist and It is focused on circuit use, therefore, it is not limited by emission regulations or environmental regulations. In silver: the engine completely dispenses with the hybrid system.

It has been developed as a Formula 1. Weight saving is sought to the gram, not the kilo.

For simplicity and especially for weight saving. The AMR Pro mounts eThe same 6.5 V12 engine developed by Cosworth, capable of developing 1,000 hp and spinning at a tremendous 11,000 rpm. The British brand does not explain the weight saving, but it does not end in dispensing with the battery, electric motor and wiring: its windshield and windows are made of Perspex – a transparent polymer – its bodywork and aerodynamic kit is made of carbon fiber and certain elements of chassis, like the suspension arms, are made of the same lightweight material.

We do not know its weight, but the street Valkyrie could be up to 150 kilos lighter, which exceeds a ton for just thirty kilos. To that power-to-weight ratio less than 1 kg / hp add unmatched aerodynamic performance. It is the main differentiating component from a street Valkyrie. The aerodynamic kit makes the car grow by 296 mm, forcing lengthen your wheelbase by 380 mm. Designed the wind tunnel, the design of the rear spoiler is particularly impressive, with various planes and surfaces studied to the millimeter.

Its rims have an aerodynamic design that does not neglect brake cooling.

Not only the spoiler, but its Gurney flaps, its flat bottom, its side stabilizers or the front spoiler. The most aerodynamically important parts are accented in yellow, in a nice contrast to the British Racing Green on the bodywork. The aerodynamic performance of the Valkyrie AMR Pro seems out of this world: is capable of generating 3 G of lateral acceleration – a conventional car barely exceeds 1 G – and generates downforce twice that of a street Valkyrie.

Although its specifications will be detailed later, Aston Martin promises that it is capable of giving a lap of the Circuit de Le Sarthe – the one at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. Namely, to the rhythm of an LMP1 with clear victory options. Its approach without rules ensures that the car has a performance comparable to that of the best racing cars. For your enjoyment, its owners will have access to a VIP program of experiences in the best circuits around the world, behind closed doors.