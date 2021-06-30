Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: 1,000 “gross” hp and better aerodynamics

The Aston Martin Valkyrie It’s one of the hyper sports that has surprised us the most in recent years. The reasons for considering it as such are many and varied, but there is one that outweighs all others and is not of a technical nature. We mean that, despite the serious financial difficulties through which the Gaydon house is passing, have had sufficient capacity to carry out its development and subsequent transition to production.

Among the partners Aston Martin has worked with to shape the Valkyrie is Cosworth. The engine specialist has been in charge of fine-tuning its powertrain, although as the project progressed its power was reduced. Be that as it may, it is one of the ones with the best displacement-to-power ratio, especially for an atmospheric block. Well, if it seemed little to you, now it’s the turn of the radical Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro.

To improve its weight / power ratio, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro dispenses with the hybrid system …

Like all Aston models bearing the Pro surname, this is the more sporty and radical version. From the outset, so that the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro can offer the best performance, the engineering team has dispensed with the hybrid part. Not surprisingly, the power of its engine remains at 1,000 hp, not bad to come from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 block. But to improve your tare there are more changes …

Thanks to Aston Martin’s partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT), the Valkyrie Pro uses a new body made of carbon fiber. The suspension forks are made of carbon and the windshield and side windows are made of methacrylate. Also, when compared to the “street” Valkyrie, it has a aerodynamic package that doubles the downforce and allows a lateral acceleration superior to the 3G.

All these changes affect its dimensions. First because the distance between axis of its chassis has grown by 38 centimeters. The total exterior length also grows, adding an extra 26.6 centimeters. In addition, the width of the tracks is also altered, with an increase of 9.6 centimeters in front and 11.5 centimeters in the rear. The main objective of these changes is that you can travel the Le Mans circuit in 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

However, there are still many secrets to know about the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro. Their managers indicate that they will publish them at the end of the year, but before they have left us a “message”. Its production will be limited to 40 units for the whole world and they will all have the steering wheel on the left. If everything goes according to plan, deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, so if you want one, you still have to fly …

Source – Aston Martin