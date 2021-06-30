Aston martin valkyrie amr pro: 1,000 galloping horses

The model in question was seen for the first time about three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, as a concept. Now, manufacturer reveals production version.

Compared to the 2018 prototype, the final specification of the Valkyrie AMR Pro eliminated the hybrid configuration to reduce weight. However, that operation meant it lowered the more than 1,100 combined horsepower to the thousand units that its 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine generates.

Manufactured by Cosworth, this block accelerates to 11,000 rpm and is described as “the masterpiece of internal combustion.”

But the diet involved sacrificing more than just the hybrid system, well Aston martin developed the windshield and windows in Perspex -a transparent polymer-; the bodywork and aerodynamic kit are made of carbon fiber, as are certain elements of the chassis, such as the suspension arms. In short, the street Valkyrie could be up to 150 kilos lighter.

Also AMR Pro version offers twice the downforce of the standard Valkyrie, thanks to an extreme aerodynamic package that allows a lateral acceleration of more than 3G. This addition lengthens the car by 296mm, and its wheelbase by 380mm. In its general design, its rear area stands out with a design of several planes and surfaces calculated to the millimeter.

The Gaydon brand clarified that it will publish all technical specifications in the coming months, and announced that they are aiming for a lap time of 3 minutes and 20 seconds for the Le Mans circuit.

Only 40 cars will be built (plus two prototypes), all left-hand drive. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled for before the end of 2021.

