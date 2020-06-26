Aston Martin wants to strengthen the situation of its finances by expanding the number of shares in the company by 20%, a move with which they hope to raise some 245 million pounds sterling, equivalent to 270 million euros.

The British firm is now owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is embarking on the arduous task of offsetting the red numbers in recent years and dealing with declining billing from the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Martin reported losses of £ 119m in the first quarter of 2020 and everything suggests that the trend will continue in the second, although from now on the deliveries of the expected Aston Martin DBX will come into play.

The company will issue new shares worth 19.99% of the company’s existing capital. The Lawrence Stroll consortium will buy 24.99% of this new offering and Prestige Motor Holdings will take 7.78%.

This news comes shortly after Stroll himself confirmed that DBX has already started production. The first deliveries of the SUV are scheduled for this July and the goal is for it to become a best seller, replicating Lamborghini’s success with the Urus.

DBX was born in the Saint Athan factory. The Gaydon store remains closed to exit the existing sports stock. The firm has already announced that it will cut 500 jobs to optimize its structure.

Aston Martin has also secured a £ 20m public loan and plans to apply for another £ 55m from private entities to provide liquidity and weather the difficulties of the Covid-19.

In August Tobias Moers will take office, replacing Andy Palmer in the executive direction. Moers was the director of Mercedes-AMG.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard