Aston Martin takes another Red Bull member

Just a week after Aston Martin announced that Red Bull head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows would join the team as the new technical director when his current contract ends, he has now revealed that he will also take on Alessi.

Alessi’s new role at Aston Martin will include leading and managing the team’s aerodynamics department. He starts working for the team on Thursday.

Aston Martin Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauersaid: “Two weeks ago we announced the hiring of Luca Furbatto as our new director of engineering, who will start working for us in due course.”

“The upcoming arrival of Dan Fallows as our new technical director was also announced last week.”

Also read:

“Today, Andrew Alessi joins the impressive roster of our senior engineering / technical hires as head of technical operations. Ours is a great team, and always has been.”

“This year we have said many times: ‘This team has always hit above its weight; now it has the weight to hit harder.’

“That’s absolutely true, and seasoned and experienced newcomers like Luca, Dan and now Andrew represent proof that we are building the deep engineering and technical force we need to deliver that biggest blow.

Alessi said his decision to leave Red Bull and move to Aston Martin was motivated by his belief that the Silverstone-based team was laying the groundwork for success.

“Like everyone else in F1, I have seen and been impressed by the evident ambition of the team I join, led by Lawrence Stroll, and am looking forward to working with Otmar Szafnauer, as well as the very capable members of the management team. focused on technique and engineering, “he explained.

“Now is a fantastic time to join a team that is growing rapidly, and I am ready to get on with it immediately to contribute to the process of making the significant aerodynamic and operational improvements we need to win consistently in the future.” .