Aston martin speedster v12, with the taste of yesterday

The specification Speedster V12 DBR1 includes a mint green livery (Aston Martin Racing Green) with white graphics (Clubsport White); A glossy (Satin Silver) front grille and 21-inch center-lock wheels in a star-spoke design and matte black finishes.

The interior offers a mix of fine materials: Conker saddle leathers, Viridian Green cloths and Caithness leathers. In addition, the cabin contains touches of carbon fiber with a gloss finish and surfaces with a brushed aluminum finish.

Gallery: More details of the Aston Martin Speedster V12 DBR1

Further, DBR1 specification includes a pair of helmets, for driver and passenger, painted in Aston Martin Racing Green, which perfectly match the vehicle’s bodywork.

Power is provided by a 5.2-liter biturbo V12 unit producing 690 horsepower and 753 Newton-meters of torque., managed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A limited-slip differential operates on the rear axle that manages traction.

With the above figures, the Speedster V12 can go from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 319 km / h.

Photos: Aston Martin Speedster V12, DBR1 Edition.

Aston Martin still takes orders for the Speedsters V12, but will only make 88 of them, with a base price of $ 950,000. They do not specify whether the DBR1 specification increases the final cost. The first deliveries will begin in the middle of this year.

