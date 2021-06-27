Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aerodynamics

Fallows He has been with Red Bull for 15 years, having joined the Milton Keynes-based team in 2006 as head of the aerodynamics department.

In 2014, Fallows was the subject of a legal dispute, after McLaren believed it had hired him to join their team, before he was persuaded to stay at Red Bull.

In the end, the matter was resolved privately between the team leaders Christian Horner Y Ron Dennis, and Fallows was named head of aerodynamics at Red Bull.

However, Aston Martin has launched a major hiring drive, and Fallows has been drawn to the Silverstone team and will fit into a revised organization chart.

Andy Green, a former Aston Martin Technical Director, moves to a new role as Chief Technical Officer to help oversee the team’s progression.

Green will be in charge of the Chief Performance Officer Tom McCullough, plus newcomers Fallows and director of engineering Luca Furbatto, which has come from Alfa Romeo.

Also read:

The Aston Martin crew chief, Otmar Szafnauer, said the goal of the new structure was to help lay the foundation the team needed to be able to aim for the long-term title battle.

“Everyone at Aston Martin aims to win grand prix and world championships, and this new and improved structure that we have created reflects that of the most successful teams in F1 today,” he explained.

Red Bull will keep Fallows until his current contract expires and hopes it will not affect his 2021 title aspirations.

Team boss Christian Horner has made it clear that Red Bull will miss Fallows, and has suggested that his replacement will come from an internal promotion, rather than the team looking for someone from the outside.

“It goes without saying that Dan will be missed as he has played an important role during his time at Red Bull Racing and I would like to thank him for his contribution to the team’s successes,” said Horner.

“However, we recognize that the opportunity to assume the role of technical director in an F1 team is an attractive step in your career path.”

“In turn, this move creates exciting opportunities for internal progression as we look to the future and tap into the overall wealth of talent within our team.”