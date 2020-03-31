The billionaire will assume the presidency of the company on April 20

Investors will provide £ 536 million

Green light to DBX production and entry into Formula 1

Aston Martin has confirmed that Lawrence Stroll will assume the presidency of the company on April 20. The news is a guarantee that the company will receive the capital injection promised by the Canadian billionaire, which ensures the future of the company for the next 12 months, makes DBX production viable and implies entering Formula 1 with the current structure. from Racing Point.

Stroll announced its agreement with Aston Martin in late January. In early March, he made his first appearance as “future president” at the digital press conference that the company offered to present the latest news from the Geneva Motor Show. With this week’s communication, which follows a renegotiation of the initial terms of the deal, the billionaire completes his climb to the company summit.

In addition to controlling 25% of the shares, it will also inject money into the company’s coffers. That paves the way for a momentous 12 months for the British manufacturer, which faces the challenge of regaining economic viability at a time that is expected to be especially delicate due to the ramifications of the coronavirus crisis.

The new presidency will mark the start of production of the Aston Martin DBX. The SUV is bestselling and is called to play a central role in the company’s economic stability. The first deliveries are scheduled for the summer, although the Covid-19 may force to rethink the initial objectives.

The arrival of Stroll also clears the way for Aston Martin’s landing in Formula 1. The Canadian owns the Racing Point team, which will change its name in the 2021 season. No details have yet been released about the manufacturer’s involvement in the competition. , beyond this new identity.

“I myself and the other investors in the consortium continue to passionately believe in the future of Aston Martin Lagonda. Our investment underpins the financial security of the company. It gives us the necessary stability to rethink our business in the long term. We have a strategy that includes Aston Martin’s entry into Formula 1 as an official team, and I am looking forward to working with management to be able to carry it out. ”

The investment of Lawrence Stroll and its investors amounts to £ 536 million

