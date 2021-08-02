Aston Martin presents intention to appeal Vettel’s sanction

At post-race checks, the SON It was only able to recover 0.3 liters of fuel from the car, when the regulations require that one liter be left in the tank for taking samples that are required for control.

The team considers that there should be 1.74 liters of fuel in the car, so there are still 1.44 liters in the system that the FIA ​​could not recover.

Vettel stopped two corners from the end of the cooldown lap after suffering what the team believes was a lift pump problem.

They also believe that the pump failure could explain why the rest of the fuel could not be extracted.

The car will remain impounded in the FIA ​​pit garage in Budapest overnight and work will continue to find the missing fuel once the car is transported to the FIA ​​facilities in France.

The intent to appeal buys time and allows the team to consider your case before formally deciding to go ahead with the appeal.

“I can confirm the intention to appeal,” said the team principal, Otmar Szafnauer, a Motorsport.com moments before the FIA ​​released the British team’s decision. “So once we know more, then if we have reasons we will appeal, and if not, we will leave.”

“By all of our calculations, there should still be 1.44 liters of fuel left in the car after the 300 milliliter sample was taken.”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

“We just have to prove to the FIA ​​that the fuel is there, and 300 milliliters is enough for their sample that they require. That will be the basis of the appeal.”

“So the car will be confiscated, we will look for the fuel and we will measure it, it is something that we will solve.”

Regarding the failure of the pump, he said: “I don’t know, we haven’t disassembled it yet. But for some reason the pumps were not taking the fuel out of the car.”

The team can calculate the amount of fuel in the car because it knows how much fuel went in before departure, and because the FIA ​​fuel flow meter provides an accurate official record of what was used during the race.

“We measure the fuel that came in,” Szafnauer said. “And the fuel flow meter that we have in the car, which is mandatory by the FIA, measures the amount of fuel that is used.”

“So the difference between what goes in and what is used is what remains. And that’s how we know that 1.74 liters are left.”

“We have that, the FIA ​​works with the fuel flow meter, they have all that data, we supply them with the data of how much fuel we put in, they have the ability to check it at any time. So all that data is available.”

The problem for the team is that the regulation clearly states that a liter of fuel has to be physically recovered from the car, to which Szafnauer said: “It’s an old rule that goes back to the days before we had all this measurement and all the measures”.