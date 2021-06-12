Aston Martin preparing its new launch: only 18 units will be sold | Motor

The Tourbillon Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition is a 120,000 euro watch of which only 18 units are to be produced.

It is increasingly common for supercar and luxury vehicle manufacturers to partner with premium brands from other industries to create exclusive products that their vehicle owners can wear to match. There are all kinds, but clocks seem to have a position of preference, and the new Tourbillon Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition it only increases that feeling.

It is a very exclusive piece that will only be manufactured 18 units which will be priced at $ 146,600, about 120,000 euros to the current change. Logically, its limited circulation has an impact on its price, but this is so high because it is also a watchmaking work of the highest level.

It is made of grade 5 titanium, the case is 44 millimeters and is impregnated with diamond-like carbon, inside there are three bridges that cross it and that are inspired by Girard-Perregaux’s iconic 19th century pocket watch it is transparent and dispenses with a traditional dial as such, it has a case tourbillon 10 mm, it has a white gold micro-rotor, the Aston Martin name is engraved, it has a sapphire crystal case …

Patrick Pruniaux, CEO of Girard-Perregaux, noted: “We are delighted to partner with Aston Martin, entrusting their team with arguably our most iconic timepiece, offering a new perspective on haute horlogerie. We rarely work with others to reinterpret the ‘Three Bridges’, however, in This time around, we made an exception, taking into account Aston Martin’s prowess in design. ”

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston martin, added: “The biggest challenge we faced with the design of this new watch was scale, as you can imagine. We had to consider lines and proportions on a much smaller scale than we are used to in automotive design. That being said, a good design is a good design, be it a watch or a car, and the principles remain the same. I am delighted with the finished watch and congratulate everyone who worked on this project, as this collaboration has produced a watch of great beauty. “

