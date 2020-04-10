The manufacturer works on protective masks and clothing for the toilets

It also completes a new protector for the intubation and extubation process

Aston Martin joins the effort to produce personal protective equipment for UK toilets in an effort to do their bit to manage the coronavirus crisis.

The English manufacturer works on a new respiratory protection device, protective masks and clothing. It has joined forces with Multimatic, the engineering company behind the Aston Martin Valkyrie monocoque, among other products.

One of the most dangerous procedures for restrooms in intensive care units is the intubation and extubation of patients, which is why Aston Martin wanted to provide them with extra security.

Its new mechanism, which is already in the testing phase at the Royal London Hospital, consists of a plexiglass shield that is installed over the patient’s trunk to reduce contact without compromising the access required by the healthcare providers. It is manufactured with machinery that would normally cut leather for vehicle interiors.

The next step is to manufacture mass production masks with your 3D printers. Right now they are finalizing a design for approval, but if nothing goes wrong, its manufacturing will begin next week. They hope to make 150 units a week.

Aston Martin will also make about 750 gowns a week for the restrooms, provided supplies allow. They will deliver the material with units of the Aston Martin DBX, the new SUV of the company.

“The local community is very important to Aston Martin, so we are delighted to be able to help our hospitals,” said company CEO Andy Palmer.

“NHS workers are on the front line and protecting us from the Covid-19, so we want to do what we can to protect them. Crises are always times of great innovation, so we are proud to work with Multimatic and the MTC to create an intubation shield for intensive care personnel. ”

Company volunteer technicians have organized to offer emergency repairs to public health personnel. The service is free and averages about two interventions a day.

