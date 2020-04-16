The Valhalla’s engine will be used after its arrival in more models

In other Aston Martin it will not reach 1,000 horsepower

Aston Martin has dropped that in the near future it will stop using the V8 engine of AMG origin that its models equip to make way for a new hybrid V6 whose most capable version will be the one that debuts the Valhalla.

The motor 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and origin AMG that you have been using for a long time Aston martin will go down in history. At least as far as the British brand is concerned. In the future models born on the islands, a new hybrid with architecture can be seen V6 It will be released at the Aston Martin Valhalla, whose debut is scheduled for 2022.

Why not continue hand in hand with Mercedes Benz? According to Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, his brand is not interested in the path that the star will follow. “Mercedes-Benz has no secrets when it comes to showing where it is going with its engine technology, and obviously we will not have four-cylinder units in an Aston Martin,” said the boss at Autocar, adding that “we are going to create our own path. ”

The new hybrid V6 engine It will be the first propeller fully developed by the brand since 1968. According to Palmer, this technology is capable of delivering more power than the current AMG original V8, in addition to sounding like the engine of an Aston Martin should sound. It is also considered to be an engine that is compatible with the transmission used by the manufacturer today.

This electrified propeller develops in the Aston Martin Valhalla a power of 1,000 horses, although obviously this number will not be reached in units such as the Vantage or the DBX.

Nor will the long-term V12 who currently has Aston martin, always in Palmer’s words. However, the arrival of the hybrid V6 will allow the firm to better deal with emission limits and stretch its life a bit more. Unfortunately, these laws make it increasingly difficult for these types of mechanics to survive.

