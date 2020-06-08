A coupe and a seven-seater version, the most likely options

The original DBX has a price in Spain of 227,000 euros

Aston Martin has confirmed that the DBX, its first SUV, will have new versions for sale in the future. They will arrive from 2021 and everything indicates that they will be a variant with seven seats and one with a coupe body.

The Aston Martin DBX is the first SUV that the British manufacturer has created, but it will not be the last. From himself he expects the next arrival of two new variants, a four-door coupe in the style of what he has done Porsche with the Cayenne Coupé and a version with seven seats inside.

Everything points to these new versions of the Aston Martin DBX They will arrive from 2021, something directly caused by the success of the original model. “Based on the success of DBX requests, we plan to launch new versions in the future from 2021,” he said. Lawrence Stroll in statements collected by Autocar.

The arrival of a hybrid version of the DBX, although in this case the landing will not take place before two years. What will not happen at any time is the launch of a smaller SUV by Aston Martin. “We will never go down in size. Neither necessarily up. If the wheelbase stays the same, maybe we will change the wrapper and the interior a bit. We will never see something like the Macan and the Cayenne from Porsche. Our size changes will come on the same platform. It has potential, “said the firm’s executive vice president, Marek Reichman a few weeks ago.

Possible rivals for these two new versions of the Aston Martin DBX are the Porsche Cayenne Coupe or the BMW X6 on the one hand and, in the case of the seven-seat variant, the BMW X7 or the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

Until these two new versions of DBX arrive, Aston martin It aims to sell 4,000 units a year from the original. In Spain, this luxury SUV has a starting price of 227,000 euros. At the moment it only offers a 4.0-liter V8 engine with 550 horsepower.

