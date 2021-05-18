Aston Martin announces that it will abandon manual gearboxes

The advancement of technology it is something unstoppable that cannot be stopped. Especially in the automotive sector, one of the most dynamic within the industrial spectrum. We can see this in the paradigms that have opened with the arrival of the new millennium. The electric mobility and the autonomous drivingThey will change our way of seeing and living it, but not of feeling it. But in addition, there are other satellite advances that cannot be separated from both.

We refer to the massive implantation of automatic transmissions. Until years ago, customers did not want them, but their evolution has allowed them to gain market share. This may be normal, but there are market segments in which we do not understand their reason for being. We refer to sports cars and supercars of the likes of Aston martin or Ferrari. And here is the headline, and it is that a new brand will abandon manual boxes …

The Vantage V8 would be the first Aston Martin to abandon the manual transmission

We refer to Aston martin and the words your CEO has given. About five years ago, the former head of the Gaydon house announced that they would be the last manufacturer to offer a sports car with a manual gearbox. However, things have changed a lot and that is how its new chief executive wanted to stage it. In the words of Tobias Moers to CarSales, very soon they will abandon manual transmissions.

Apparently the First Aston Martin to lose the clutch pedal will be the Vantage AMR V8. And you will wonder when will this happen? Well, if everything goes according to plan, it will be next year 2022. The reason for this is very simple and has to do with the restyling that you will receive to update your image and equipment. But in addition, Moers has hinted that the new Vanquish will not have a manual transmission either.

Aston Martin Vantage AMR debuts manual transmission and loses weight

This change, in addition to the evolution of the market, could be dictated by the Aston Martin alliance with Daimler AG. Yes, because the English firm and the German manufacturer long ago established a partnership for the former to use the latter’s technology. And this is where the evolution we talked about at the beginning comes in, which has to do with need to electrify mechanics to reduce CO2 emissions.

It remains to be seen how this drastic decision affects the Aston Martin sales. Above all, because the most “burned” customers still demand models with manual gearboxes and if they eliminate them from their offer they could set their eyes on models of rival firms. Not surprisingly, although it hurts our souls, we must admit that evolution will eventually take them off the market, although the later the better.

Source – CarSales