It has been suggested that, depending on the lifestyle we lead, it may increase the probability of suffering from asthma. The problem is that there are very diverse data in this regard.

It seems that if you have had a cat in the first years of your life, the probability is reduced. And if you live in the city, the probability increases. It has also been suspected that behind asthma there is a virus or the absence of four types of intestinal microbes (Lachnospira, Veillonella, Faecalibracterium and Rothia). One of the most curious theories, however, is that watching TV a lot could increase the probability.

Platts-Mills theory

According to the researcher Thomas Platts-Mills, from the University of Virginia, children spend more time watching TV than before (or playing video games or surfing the internet) and less time on the street, playing outdoors, and that is influencing the probability of suffering asthma, as pointed out Duncan Graham-Rowe in this study published in Nature.

It’s not a coincidence, Platts-Mills says, that asthma rates in the United States began to rise after the advent of popular children’s television shows like the Mickey mouse club.

Being sedentary for so long even influences how we breathe, as explained Bill Bryson in The human body:

Children who sit to watch TV not only do not exercise their lungs as they would if they were playing, but even breathe differently than those who do not get hooked on the screen. Specifically, children who read breathe deeply and sigh more frequently than those who watch TV; And, according to this theory, that slight difference in respiratory activity may be enough to increase your susceptibility to asthma.

Asthma cases may be on the rise simply because we watch more television