Asteroid 2001 FO32, the largest space rock to pass Earth in 2021, will pass today undamaged

Paris: The largest asteroid to pass Earth this year will get closer on Sunday, giving astronomers a rare chance to get a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system.

While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid, named 2001 FO32, NASA says there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.”

The closest it will be will be two million kilometers away, according to the US space agency.

That’s about 5.25 times the distance from Earth to the Moon, but still close enough for 2001 FO32 to be classified as a “potentially dangerous asteroid.”

“We know the 2001 FO32 orbital path around the Sun very precisely,” said Paul Chodas, director of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

NASA says 2001 FO32 will pass about 124,000 kilometers per hour faster than the speed at which most asteroids encounter Earth.

The asteroid is estimated to be about 900 meters (3,000 feet) in diameter and was discovered 20 years ago.

Astronomers hope to gain a better understanding of the size of the asteroid and a rough idea of ​​its composition by studying the light reflected off its surface.

“When sunlight hits the surface of an asteroid, the minerals in the rock absorb some wavelengths while reflecting others,” NASA said.

“By studying the spectrum of light reflected off the surface, astronomers can measure the chemical ‘fingerprints’ of minerals on the asteroid’s surface.”

The asteroid will be closest to Earth around 1600 GMT on Sunday, according to the Paris Observatory, France’s largest astronomical research center.

Amateur astronomers in some parts of the world should be able to make their own observations.

The asteroid will be brighter as it moves through the southern skies, Chodas said.

“Amateur astronomers in the southern hemisphere and low northern latitudes should be able to see this asteroid using moderately sized telescopes with apertures of at least eight inches in the nights before closest approach, but they will probably need star charts to find it.” added.

NASA said that more than 95 percent of near-Earth asteroids the size of 2001 FO32 or larger have been cataloged and none of them have any chance of impacting our planet over the next century.

NASA says the next time 2001 FO32 will be near Earth will be in 2052.

Sixty-six million years ago, an asteroid roughly twice the diameter of Paris slammed into Earth, killing 75 percent of life on the planet.

