assures that it was he who asked for a divorce – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Kanye West agrees with Kim Kardashian that they should have joint custody of their four children and neither of them need spousal support, according to new documents from their divorce proceedings that were leaked to the press.

Lawyers for the 43-year-old rapper submitted their response to Kardashian’s legal request last Friday, nearly two months after she filed it.

West’s presentation was virtually identical to Kim’s original petition and agreed that the marriage should end over “irreconcilable differences” while the two should share custody of their children: North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, from 1.

As indicated by Kardashian’s request, West calls for the court’s right to award spousal support to anyone involved be waived. According to the businesswoman’s February 19 request, The two have a prenuptial agreement and, according to him, kept their properties separate throughout the marriage.

This imminent agreement between the two parties puts an end to one of the most powerful celebrity unions in recent decades.. It was West’s first marriage and Kardashian’s third, who has not asked the court to change her name back to just Kardashian, although she can still do so during the divorce proceedings.Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were married for almost seven years (Shutterstock)

But the popular rapper is upset by the way in which the separation is being addressed in the media, his separation since, according to sources close to the musician, it is not true that it was the businesswoman who made the decision of the separation, but that it was he who decided to move away from his wife, something he has been declaring for several months.

For the singer, the only reason that led him to stay with the businesswoman were the four children they have in common. The sources assured that West wanted to separate and that it was Kardashian who did everything possible to maintain the relationship.

“Actually, it was him who said for a year that they had nothing in common except the children and that he wanted to get out of there.“One of the sources assured the US media Page Six. “She did everything she could to try to save the marriage. “

The source added that he let her “first file the divorce for dignity.”

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'” he added in an insider.

The source added, that “Kim is not sure what the future will be like, but she has made it clear to Kanye that she can spend time with her children whenever she wants. “

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their four children

The reality star “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” lives in her Los Angeles mansion with her four children, while her ex remains on their Wyoming ranch.

The American TV star hired the dreaded Hollywood lawyer, Laura Wasser, who also represented stars like Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, and Johnny Depp.

Wasser also closed the businesswoman’s divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries following their fleeting 72-day marriage in 2011. Before Humphries, Kim married Damon Thomas, a music producer, with whom she had a relationship. three years.

