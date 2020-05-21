The economist Carmen Reinhart, who explained her support for the Argentine proposal for the renegotiation of the debt, was appointed yesterday as vice president and chief economist of the World Bank (WB).

This was reported by the organisation’s president, David Malpass, in a statement in which he specified that “Reinhart’s appointment will take effect from June 15 next.”

“I am very pleased to welcome Carmen to the World Bank Group as we drive our efforts to restore growth and address the urgent debt and recession crises facing many of our client countries,” said Malpass.

Later, the president of the World Bank maintained that “Carmen has dedicated her career to understanding and overcoming financial crises in advanced and developing economies in order to achieve growth and a higher standard of living. Her thought leadership during this an unprecedented period will be invaluable to the Bank Group and our clients. “

Reinhart was born in Havana, Cuba. Her original last name was Castellanos and she is an economist with a PhD from Columbia University. She is currently a professor of the International Financial System at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Two weeks ago, together with more than a hundred economists, he signed a letter in favor of Argentina’s position on debt restructuring, along with Nobel laureates Joseph Stigltiz and Edmund Phelps.

“Carmen Reinhart will be an excellent addition to the World Bank’s strong leadership team,” said Mari Pangestu, managing director of Development Policies and Alliances at the World Bank.

“Carmen has the demonstrated ability to leverage research for impact. I am sure she will help us deliver quality programs and results for our client countries, where the current crisis is affecting many,” added Pangestu.

