NEW YORK – With New York City about to reopen after a closure of more than two months due to the COVID-19 crisis, authorities lifted the curfew amid protests against police brutality and racism. But they also urged that protesters be tested for COVID-19.

Get tested. Get tested, “New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told people who have participated in the protests and marches in memory of George Floyd.

The Governor announced that there will be 15 additional COVID-19 testing sites in the city for protesters. “I would act as if I were exposed, and I would tell the people I am interacting with,” Cuomo said. In addition, the city is expected to conduct some 35,000 tests per day while officials closely monitor the success of Phase I.

The free measure is similar to those seen in cities like Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta after the massive protests in recent days.

New York has been the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, and African American communities have been particularly affected.

Amid reopening preparations, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of New York City, some of which ended in nights of violent unrest and looting that led Mayor Bill de Blasio to declare a curfew in the Greater Apple. However, de Blasio lifted the curfew measure a day before its culmination because in recent nights the protests have mostly ended in a peaceful manner.

“Last night was a night by far,” de Blasio said. “We had the most protesters, the fewest arrests, the fewest problems and that convinced me that it was time for the curfew to disappear. I don’t have intention to bring him back. “

At his briefing on Sunday morning, de Blasio thanked the protesters, who he said were mostly peaceful for five days in a row. New York police made four arrests and issued 24 fines on Saturday, the mayor said.

In New York, 45 deaths were added on Saturday. Of the 60,435 tests conducted Saturday, about 1 percent tested positive, Cuomo said.

Up to 400,000 people are expected to return to work in Phase I in New York City. Many of those employees will return to a transit system that has seen a 90% drop in passenger numbers over the course of the pandemic and faces questions about how to maintain physical distance. The MTA installed new contactless payment scanners in half of its subway stations to help avoid contact, and is asking the mayor for 60 miles of priority bus lanes in the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island.

The mayor expects hundreds of thousands more people to return to work in the city when it enters Phase II, which could happen in early July, he said Thursday. He has already put together a cookout plan to help restaurants prepare for the next step.

To find a site where a COVID-19 test can be performed, click here.