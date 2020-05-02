Zoom for the security problems they have experienced since the pandemic fired its use. However, the other video conferencing applications are also not without sin. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> Many people are considering leaving Zoom because of the security issues they have experienced since the pandemic triggered their use. However, the other Video conferencing apps are also not without sin.

Consumer Reports He took on the task of analyzing the privacy policies of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and WebEx and discovered that they may be collecting more data than you think. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The Consumer Reports portal gave The task of analyzing the privacy policies of Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and WebEx and discovered that these could be collecting more data than you imagine.

Nervous woman using laptop in video conference

Plus

“In accordance with their privacy policies, all three companies can collect data while you’re in a video conference, combine it with information from data managers and other sources to create consumer profiles, and potentially access the videos for purposes such as training facial recognition systems. “Consumer Reports explained.

This does not mean that it is not safe to use the services; But by accessing their privacy policies you open the doors of a large amount of personal information. For example, all three companies reserve the right to collect data such as the duration of a video call, who participates in it, and everyone’s IP addresses. The totality of the information that is collected or the details of how it is used is unknown.

Currently participating in videoconferences is practically inevitable; the portal recommends using common sense and assuming you are being recorded. “Deactivate the camera and microphone when possible. If you have to be on-screen, consider using a virtual or unfocused background if you don’t want to show personal details that can be inferred from the books on your shelves, your children’s toys or what you have on the walls. Videos can be leaked to the public or end up being shared with a wider circle of friends, clients or colleagues. ”

Assume that your video conferences are being recorded appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The post Assume your video conferences are being recorded appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.