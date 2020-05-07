Associations of the energy industry presented this Thursday the Commercial Information Monitor and Price Index of Distributed Solar Generation, stressing that the Mexican renewable energy sector expects investments of more than 4,000 million dollars annually by 2032.

To promote the renewable energy transition, which would generate 200,000 “well-paid” jobs in Mexico, the monitor was created between the three associations in the country’s photovoltaic sector, a statement from the Deutsche Messe and the Solar Power Mexico fair explained.

The first report, conducted between November and January spent with 25 companies in the photovoltaic sector, found an estimate of sales of $ 38 million in 2019, an increase of 49% compared to 26 million the previous year.

It also found an annual increase of 31% in the installations carried out to total 2,875 in the year, with prices to the public for the generation installation distributed on average between 1.0 and 1.4 dollars per watt peak (Wp).

“With the union between the associations, we are looking for a reliable sector as a whole,” said Angélica Quiñones, president of the National Association of Solar Energy (ANES).

The presentation of this report coincides with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus crisis, which has so far caused 27,634 confirmed infections and 2,704 deaths from the COVID-19 disease in Mexico.

With the argument of guaranteeing electricity supply in this pandemic, Mexico’s National Energy Control Center (Cenace) last week issued a new agreement to favor the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) over clean energy producers.

For now, 64% of those surveyed are diversifying and innovating as an “extraordinary measure”, while 40% consider the volatility of the exchange rate as the greatest impact, said Leonardo Velasco, president of the Mexican Association of the Photovoltaic Industry (AMIF) .

Even so, the renewable producers trusted that “all continue their growth” with the help of this monitor, which “shows the maturity of the market”, according to Arturo Duhart, coordinator of the Distributed Generation Committee of the Mexican Association of the Solar energy (Asolmex).

“The market is going to transform after the crisis and this study will show us how the strategies were and how they change with an impact like this,” Duhart said.

As a sample, the report cited the 818 megawatts (MW) of distributed generation (GD) installed from 2007 to 2019, which represents more than 112,000 users, between companies and households, with Jalisco, Nuevo León, Mexico City, Chihuahua and Yucatan as the states with the largest installed capacity.

The second report will be presented at Solar Power México 2020, the leading fair for the photovoltaic industry in Latin America, to be held from November 18 to 20, 2020 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City.

“(It will be) the first radiography of the sector after the health and economic emergency of COVID-19,” said Edurardo López, director of Solar Power México.

The report also had the support of the German Agency for Sustainable Development Cooperation in Mexico (GIZ).