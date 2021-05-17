Associating cancer with environmental factors, an ‘avoidable’ situation

“We have the role of delving into cellular mechanics with the study of the exposome and the development of diseases depending on the person,” Ruano indicated. To develop this analysis, the collaboration of all agents becomes a pillar in research. The director of the Carlos III Health Institute, Raquel Yotti, bets on the integration of epigenetic and genetic factors with environmental elements that “in a joint and integrated way will be the determinants of diseases”. In this sense, influencing carcinogens and looking beyond diagnosis and treatment is essential to Laura Mezquita, oncologist at the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), who is committed to strengthening “the clinical wealth that oncologists can contribute.”

Networking includes all the agents involved and, in this context, Guillermo De Juan, Vice President and Director of Institutional Relations and Communication of GSK Spain, highlights the commitment of the pharmaceutical company to help improve patient survival through the development of new drugs, with a new R&D approach, through immuno-oncology, cell therapies, cancer epigenetics or synthetic lethality , among others, while promoting initiatives that fight against the effects of climate change.