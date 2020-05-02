Football is at a standstill, but coaches and players continue to do their best to prepare in quarantine. Technical assistant to Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Maurício Copertino told Lance in an interview! what the commission of Palm Trees is doing in the period.

“Technical commission hardly ever hangs up. We had a videoconference organized by Vanderlei only with the technical commission, outlining a direction for a possible return, what the procedures would be. All supposedly, but already advancing the exchange of ideas between us to know the best way”, said.

Maurício Copertino and Vanderlei Luxemburgo have not stopped working in the quarantine

“We have talked directly, a few times a week. First, to find out how he (Luxembourg) is, the family. And we also talked about the team, players, options, everything we have done so far, especially in the collective and individual part. analyzing the games a lot. We didn’t stop, no. The head works for the team, for the individual improvement of the players “, followed the assistant.

Copertino also says that the commission contacts the players to provide guidance, even if they are limited due to the isolation.

“Vanderlei held two or three videoconferences with the players, communicating with them, giving a position, but in general. They were on vacation and we understood the situation, despite being training, since they are all very professional and have organization of I work in the physical part, with determination in this regard “, he explained.

Palmeiras has not entered the field since last March 15, in a 0-0 draw with Inter de Limeira in the interior of the state, for the 10th round of the Paulista Championship. Until the stop, Verdão had seven wins, four draws and one defeat in the season.

“We cannot assume things within football. Everything that is happening is very recent and we need to respect the guidelines that determine social isolation. My part and that of Vanderlei, who are technical and tactical, can have an effect working in small groups, but the sport is collective. Of course it makes it difficult. It’s just very subjective. I don’t know what’s going to happen “, concluded Copertino.

Sports Gazette





.