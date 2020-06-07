César Noval Font has announced this weekend that he will not return to his duties as assistant referee of First Division in the 11 remaining days of the current season that will resume next week. The referee has communicated it through a video in which he explains his decision and the reasons that led him to take it after conversations with Carlos Velasco, President of the Technical Committee of Referees.

Noval Font, which complements its arbitration functions with its medical profession in the Noval Clinic, where he is Medical Director and works as a plastic surgeon, explains that he has “made the decision not to rejoin soccer with the restart of the League” for two reasons: “On the one hand, for preserve the health of my colleagues, of all the components of football that will restart their activity soon. And on the other hand preserve the health of my patients, to whom we owe and to whom we have a duty and obligation ».

The assistant thus explains that he prioritizes his medical profession, because he understands that he must focus “on our healthcare work that we carry out on a daily basis and postpone the reincorporation to football activity”, a decision that Noval Font has defined as “very hard” after the last months in which he has maintained his physical condition at an optimal level for when the soccer tournament resumed.

“The daily exposure that I have in surgical activity, especially in the operating room, means a burden and a possibility of contagion higher than the population average“, Recognizes the surgeon who prefers to pause his professional sports profile in view of the risk that it could entail for the two entities in which he practices:” It would be putting my colleagues and the football establishment, as well as my patients, at risk for carrying out the trips that come with playing soccer ».

César Noval Font premiered as an assistant in the First Division in 2016 in a Real Sociedad-Real Madrid in Anoeta that ended with a white victory by 0-3. Since then he has been in the highest competition and has already assisted in Copa del Rey, Europa League or Champions League; Now he pauses soccer until next season.