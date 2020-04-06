         AssistanceCOVID-19, the official website of the Government for self-diagnosis and the fight against coronavirus is already a reality

The mobile and web application of the Government of Spain intended for citizens who may be suffering from symptoms compatible with the disease caused by the new coronavirus it is already a reality. AsistenciaCOVID-19 was launched this Monday with the aim of “decongesting the health care telephones of the different autonomous communities and offering official and trustworthy information”.

The tool is a version of the application developed weeks ago for the Community of Madrid, CoronaMadrid, and has been developed by CARTO, ForceManager and mendesaltaren, with the support and collaboration of Telefónica, Ferrovial, Google and Santander, together with the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, attached to the Third Vice Presidency of the Government and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation.

The objective of AsistenciaCOVID-19 is to decongest health care telephones and offer official information

AssistanceCOVID-19 it is addressed, for the moment, to the inhabitants of Cantabria, the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura and the Principality of Asturias. Although it will be available for any other territory that requests it.

For people who believe they have symptoms (and with attention to privacy)

Government application is intended to assess the health of people who they consider to have symptoms Using a set of questions, offer a diagnosis based on that situation and, finally, provide personalized instructions, recommendations and advice on what to do.

In addition, depending on the state of health of each person, the application will request a reassessment of the situation every 12 hours in order to keep the situation updated. And if geolocation has been authorized through the phone’s GPS, the autonomous community in which it is located will be identified to personalize the responses based on the protocols of each one of them.

The Government ensures that access to data will only be allowed to health professionals and authorized competent authorities

The identification of users caused some concern at the premiere of CoronaMadrid, which now the Government of Spain intends to downgrade ensuring that “Only health professionals and authorized competent authorities will be allowed access to the data”. That is, the data will not pass at any time by private companies that have nothing to do with public administration and health authorities.

The application source code is expected to be released so that it can be used by other administrations

From the Executive, in addition, they specify that the personal data of each person using AsistenciaCOVID-19 will only be kept for the duration of the health crisis and, once it ends, “they will be added anonymously to be processed for statistical, research or public policy purposes, for a maximum period of two years.”

The source code of the COVID-19 self-diagnosis application is expected to be released so that other administrations can adapt the tool by implementing their own versions with their self-assessment and triage health protocols.

Share



AssistanceCOVID-19, the official website of the Government for self-diagnosis and the fight against coronavirus is already a reality