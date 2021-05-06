Assist from Christian Pulisic secured a Champions League final between two American players



Pulisic was the most decisive man in the tie.

Photo: Denis Doyle / Getty Images

He scored a goal in the first leg and put the icing on the cake in the second leg. The American Christian Pulisic provided the assistance that ensured Chelsea’s triumph over Real Madrid (2-0, 3-1 aggregate) for qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. The ‘Blues’ will meet in the final with him Manchester City, a group that also has in its ranks a United States national team player: Zack steffen.

Pulisic took Thibaut Courtois out for a walk in the area, He was patient not to rush when deciding and gave a perfect pass at grass level for the Englishman Mason Mount to put an end to the hopes of the merengue club.

This Tuesday, Zack Steffen became the second United States footballer to have his team reach the Champions League final. The first was Jovan kirovski, who was part of the Borussia Dortmund squad in 1997, the year they beat Juventus. Kirovski didn’t play, and in theory Steffen shouldn’t either, as Ederson is the starting goalkeeper for Pep Guardiola’s team.

Pulisic Is the third. And it is not just anything. He arrives as a figure in the tie against Real Madrid. In the first leg he scored the only goal for his team, while in the second leg he sentenced the game with his magic on the booty. Today he was not a starter, he entered 67 ′ for Timo Werner, and took his opportunity.

It will be the first UEFA Champions League final in which the two finalists have a United States player on their squad. It is historical. And it is the result of a project. Smile the selection of the stars and stripes.