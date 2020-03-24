Assist Conor McGregor X Khabib Nurmagomedov – MMA Online – Assist Lutas UFC Ao ViVo

Checking the most expected luta of UFC 229. Check here or lutas card of the MMA 229 event:

MAIN CARD (11pm, Brasília time):

Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov x Conor McGregor

Light-weight: Tony Ferguson x Anthony Pettis

Heavy-weight: Ovince St-Preux x Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis x Alexander Volkov

Peso-palha: Michelle Waterson x Felice Herrig

PRELIMINARY CARD (19:15, Brasília time):

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis x Jussier Formiga

Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger x Aspen Ladd

Weight-penalty: Lina Lansberg x Yana Kunitskaya

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman x Alan Nuguette

Lightweight: Gray Maynard x Nik Lentz

Medium-weight: Vicente Luque x Jalin Turner

Medium-weight: Ryan LaFlare x Tony Martin

