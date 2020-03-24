Assist Conor McGregor X Khabib Nurmagomedov – MMA Online – Assist Lutas UFC Ao ViVo

Checking the most expected luta of UFC 229. Check here or lutas card of the MMA 229 event:
MAIN CARD (11pm, Brasília time):
Lightweight: Khabib Nurmagomedov x Conor McGregor
Light-weight: Tony Ferguson x Anthony Pettis
Heavy-weight: Ovince St-Preux x Dominick Reyes
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis x Alexander Volkov
Peso-palha: Michelle Waterson x Felice Herrig
PRELIMINARY CARD (19:15, Brasília time):
Flyweight: Sergio Pettis x Jussier Formiga
Bantamweight: Tonya Evinger x Aspen Ladd
Weight-penalty: Lina Lansberg x Yana Kunitskaya
Lightweight: Scott Holtzman x Alan Nuguette
Lightweight: Gray Maynard x Nik Lentz
Medium-weight: Vicente Luque x Jalin Turner
Medium-weight: Ryan LaFlare x Tony Martin
