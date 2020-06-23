BUENOS AIRES, Jun 23 (.) – Argentina’s public and private securities were trading higher on Tuesday as the government seeks to strike a deal with creditors to restructure $ 65 billion in debt.

At the same time, the improvement accompanied the upward trend in external markets with positive data from the euro zone and assurances from US President Donald Trump that the trade agreement with China remains intact.

* Sovereign bonds on the local over-the-counter market were up 0.7% on average in a selective trading post, after advancing an average 1.2% on Monday.

* Argentina’s country risk, measured by JP.Morgan bank, was down 43 units at 2,445 basis points at 12.35 local time (1535 GMT).

* In the stock market, the leading S&P Merval index rose 2.33% to 41,285.2 units, against a 1.48% retraction the day before.

* The Argentine National Securities Commission (CNV) recently ordered a series of measures that deepen the obstacles to operations that make it possible to obtain dollars through businesses with assets.

* « Monetary sovereignty means a reliable currency and must be built by Argentine society as a whole, » Economy Minister Martín Guzmán said in recent hours.

* The interbank peso yielded a slight 0.09% at a renewed historical minimum value of 70.03 / 70.04 units per dollar, through the regulation of the central bank (BCRA).

* The domestic currency in the marginal plaza remained at 127 units and the so-called ‘cash with settlement’ remained in the area of ​​106.6 pesos per dollar, operators said. (Report by Jorge Otaola, Edited by Eliana Raszewski)