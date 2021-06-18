Asset Managers, a magazine aimed at investment professionals, launches its 28th issue

coverdaam_28

East Asset Managers Issue 28, in which fund managers, financial institution investment fund selectors, as well as EAFIs collaborate, focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Connectivity as an investment with a long present and future journey.

Everyone agrees. The digitization it is a necessary and inevitable step towards progress, which the pandemic has “forced” us to accelerate. And in this transit, technologies such as connectivity wave artificial intelligence They have penetrated many layers of our daily life and catapulted companies in the sector to the top of the market. But now, when the long-awaited “normality” is about to be touched, the conjunctural changes and the shadow of overvaluations shake the direction of these technologies in investments.

Throughout these pages, you will be able to see a comprehensive analysis of how strong cash flows explain 85% of the increase in the industry’s equity. Although at a slower pace than in the first quarter, everything indicates that this second quarter could become one of the best in the last four years. In addition, they are mainly responsible for the increase in industry equity, which already closely caresses the historical record of 300,000 million euros.

In addition, it is important to highlight other topics that can be seen throughout these pages, such as the innovation as a key factor in Economic recovery and as a fundamental factor to remain relevant and drive future growth; the importance of maintaining a good investment philosophy; the technology as the engine of a sustainable economic recovery; in which topics to invest to achieve a more sustainable world; and the keys to sustainable investments in the current context.

Content that is also accompanied by interviews and forums on new and exclusive investment topics. Go to the Asset Managers magazine number 28.

