In ‘Assembly’ there is a lot of talk, practically all the time but rather little is said. In spite of everything, that there is no evil that does not come for good: After all, that can be said that it is, after all, about how much is spoken and how little is done. As in that Congress where 350 deputies squander the illusions and the taxpayers’ money, in what we can consider the most expensive fiction in the Spanish industry.

The 120 pages of the play ‘The People’ are transformed into 75 entertaining minutes about the difficulty in decision-making in any meeting of people, whatever they want to be called and where a series of interests, opinions and circumstances come together most disparate. It is not that the world is not perfect, it is that we people insist that it is even more complicated. What are you going to do.

‘Assembly’ is defined as a proposal that humorously questions the very concept of participation. That’s right, making decisions in a community way has never been easy and this is the idea: The key is in the nuances. In the nuances that shape the 75 entertaining (although rare and inconclusive) minutes of ‘Assembly’. Or when message and film blend seamlessly into their imperfection, both in health and in disease.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



