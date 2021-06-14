Assaults hit Highway 57; cross more than half a country

SAN JOSÉ ITURBIDE, Gto.

Transport businessmen and local authorities agree that Highway 57 – which links Mexico City to the border of Coahuila with the US – as it passes through Querétaro and Guanajuato is one of the most dangerous in Mexico, due to the high rate of assaults.

Highway 57 crosses the Guanajuato municipalities of San José Iturbide, San Diego de la Unión and San Luis de la Paz, the latter scene of the assault on two trailers loaded with seven million 114 thousand 500 cartridges of different calibers at dawn on July 9. and that, so far, the whereabouts of the shipment are unknown.

Shortly before the start of the pandemic, the Mexican Transport Organization Alliance, AC (AMOTAC), held a series of demonstrations throughout the country, mainly in San Luis Potosí and Guanajuato to demand security.

AMOTAC partially blocked streets in different cities of the country, including León, Celaya and San Luis Potosí.

The Secretary General of AMOTAC in Guanajuato, Irma Serrano, demanded that the local and federal authorities intervene so that the work of the operators stops being so dangerous. He even recalled that many companies have shielded the cabins.

Insecurity is also notable around the Potosí city of Matehuala, where private drivers, especially families and migrants, have also had nightmarish episodes.

Migrant organizations have called on countrymen to circulate in a caravan to prevent thefts.

Cross more than half a country

Authorities and transport businessmen agree that the most dangerous area of ​​Highway 57, due to the constant assaults, is at its crossing through the Guanajuato municipalities of San José Iturbide, San Diego de la Unión and San Luis de la Paz (in the latter , on June 9, two trailers loaded with more than 7 million bullets were stolen). In addition to Mantehuala, at SLP.

Antecedent

The theft of the ammunition occurred at dawn on June 9, on Highway 57, near the town of Cabaña del Rey, in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz. An armed group arrested the two trailers that were transporting the ammunition of the Tecnos company, which intended to export the material to the United States. The criminals unhooked the boxes and took the shipment with the help of other trucks. Official letter DE / 2463/2021 issued by the FGE and signed by the head of the delegation’s office, David Eugenio Carmona Álvarez, details that there are two vehicles: a dry-box semi-trailer, white, Altamirano brand, model rcs2402009 year 2009 with private license plates 2MY050 from the state of Morelos and another white dry box semi-trailer brand Fruehauf model 2015 plates 1MY150A. The document adds the list of the stolen: ammunition of calibers .22, .40, .45, .38, .410 high speed M.7 ½, 7.62 x 51mm 150 GN, .12 minishell posta, .38 super auto + P , and .12 minishell slug.