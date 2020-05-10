Those who make the call to the municipal authorities of Culiacán, especially the manager of works and public services, Manuel Ochoa Salazar, are the residents of the Valle del Agua subdivision, since they claim to live in fear that something may happen to them due to lack of luminaire lamps, to light the streets of the sector, so they comment that other problems have already occurred due to the lack of public lighting, since the assaults are very constant in the area, since the rogues take advantage of the darkness to make of yours. If you are one of those affected and want a solution to the fight, call the phone (667) 785 0101.

> For his wick

Someone has to send a painkiller to the mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres. The municipality must be in a rather bad mood, after the restaurateurs snubbed him. And it is that once the state governor ordered the closure of the restaurants to avoid crowds this Mother’s Day, Benítez Torres contradicted him by announcing that in Mazatlán the food businesses were going to operate at 40 percent of their capacity in support to the economy of this sector hit by the crisis caused by COVID-19. In the midst of the controversy, the restaurateurs responded that by sector agreement, that day they will not open with service to the public, but with orders to take away. So if someone wants to send a painkiller to the mayor, here we leave his phone so they can agree: (669) 989 1500.

> Street made a mess

The inhabitants of the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, in Guamúchil, did not remain silent and accused the municipal authorities that they were very good at leaving a disaster with many holes, watered stones and loose earth on the main street because they would pave the street, but to date neither their lights of them, because the race says that they associate everything with the coronavirus. So call Hugo Alberto Soto Mata, from Public Works, at fon (673) 732 0638 to remind him that chamba is waiting for you for a long time.

> Cat’s hand to the parks

There is an urgent need for personnel who want to throw the hassle of putting the municipality’s parks under fire, from cleaning and painting to the rehabilitation of the games, all so that once the quarantine ends, families who have healthy and clean spaces to have a good time after so many days of confinement.

Whoever creates power with the package, please contact Alfredo Magallanes, Chaca de Sedesol or call the phone (687) 871 0129.

> Waters!

Those who are looking everywhere for vases, rubber boots and large plastics are a lot of Mochitenses to go arming machín for the rainy season that is already over, and that is that they want to protect both their humanity and their belongings because with the water they arrive the dreaded floods that soak everything in their path. So if you have boots, plastics and jugs to get the water out of the houses, please hit the bottom of the chaca of the public works in Ahome, Rael Rivera Castro, at (668) 816 5006 so that you can arrange them in what the commune throws the jale of more storm drains and fixes the holes, arre!