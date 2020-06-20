Rachael Ostovich, known as the sexiest fighter in the UFC, is in the news for the last few hours due to a harsh penalty that will prevent her from competing in the coming months. The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has punished him for testing positive for two prohibited substances after a control detected the presence in his body of ostarine and GW1516, prohibited for participants in the UFC.

The Hawaiian woman appealed and explained that everything was due to a supplement she took at the time, and despite the fact that the sanction was one year, Ostovich will be able to return to the octagon as early as August 3 due to a four-month reduction in punishment. In any case, These are not easy times for the sexy fighter, who has not fought for 18 months And he has only one victory in all three bouts he had in the UFC. The last one took place in January 2019, when he lost to Paige VanZant.

The aggression is her husband, key

Rachael Ostovich’s drama goes further, since in 2018 she was attacked by her husband, who according to the Police committed an « assassination attempt » after a strong discussion by the couple. Arnold Berdon, also a MMA professional, broke a bone in his eye and caused several other injuries to different parts of his body. He was arrested and faces life in prison if the courts understand that it was actually an attempted murder.

Rachael Ostovich was able to recover from that and even returned to the octagon. However, a few months ago in that control they found prohibited substances and the doping sanction is another blow. Meanwhile, he delights his almost 700,000 followers on Instagram with their suggestive photos.